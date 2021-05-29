Dixon, Claudia, services are noon today at the Living Stone Church, 69 W. Main St., Rossville.
Ahnert, Leonard Sr., services are 1 p.m. today at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W. Third St., Peru.
Parker, E. Jerry, services are 1 p.m. today at Calvary Baptist Church, 1967 W. Boulevard St., Kokomo.
Boughton, Thomas, services are 3 p.m. today at The Radiator, 417 U.S. 35, Galveston.
Lugenbeal, Janet, services are 3 p.m. today at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Doran, Charles, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ever Rest Memorial Park Cemetery, 8315 Logansport Road, Logansport.
