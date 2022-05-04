Bradbury, Allan, services are 11 a.m. today at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington, Kokomo.
Holt, Emma, services are 3 p.m. today at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Horner, Denise, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Amboy Friends Church, Amboy.
Morrow, James Sr., services are 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Hite, Shirley, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Brown, Shirley, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Hornbuckle, Wayne, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Coan, Virginia, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Northview Christian Church, Kokomo.
Grantham, Darrell, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Murphy, Diana, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Williamson, John, services are 2 p.m. May 21 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
