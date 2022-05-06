Horner, Denise, services are 10 a.m. today at Amboy Friends Church, Amboy.
Morrow, James Sr., services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Hite, Shirley, services are 6 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Brown, Shirley, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Hornbuckle, Wayne, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Coan, Virginia, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Northview Christian Church, Kokomo.
Grantham, Darrell, services are noon Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Goodenough, Jimmy, services are 6 p.m. Saturday at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Murphy, Diana, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Guy, services are 2 p.m. May 12 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church 602 West Superior, Kokomo.
Carter, Phillip and Thomas, services are 2 p.m. May 14 at the Sharpsville Cemetery, Sharpsville.
Abendroth, Angela, services are at noon May 15 at The Smoky Park Supper Club Boat House, 350 Riverside Dr., Asheville, North Carolina.
Williamson, John, services are 2 p.m. May 21 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hoyet, Sara, services are 2 p.m. June 4, at Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 E 00 N S, Kokomo.
