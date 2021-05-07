DeMoss, Ronald, services are 10:30 a.m. today at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 308 Pearl St., Covington.
Hale, Billy, services are 11 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Wyrick, Fredrick, services are 1 p.m. today at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Weaver, Terrell, services are 2 p.m. today at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 100 E. Broadway, Bunker Hill.
Cain, Karen, services are 3 p.m. today at Carpenter’s House Church, 37 W. 550 N., Kokomo.
Craig, Kurtis, services are 3 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Ramirez, Renee’, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Blackamore, Zipporah, services are noon Saturday at Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 1709 Faith Road, Kokomo.
Abney, Gerald, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Barnes, Margaret, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
Sheets, Max, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Ryan, Franklin, services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Frost, Ray, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Eastlund Funeral Home, 7458 E. 1000 North, Syracuse.
Slusher, John, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Turner, Lee Anne, services are 5 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Juday, Candice, services are 7 p.m. Monday at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., Elwood.
Glassburn, Roy, services are 1 p.m. Friday at the Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St./775 West, Russiaville.
