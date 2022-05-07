Coan, Virginia, services are 11 a.m. today at Northview Christian Church, Kokomo.
Grantham, Darrell, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Lancaster, Dixie, services are 2 p.m. today at Bennett Switch Community Church.
Goodenough, Jimmy, services are 6 p.m. today at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
Tudor, William, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post 6, 2604 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo.
Murphy, Diana, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Baird, Warren, services are 7 p.m. Monday at East Union Christian Church, 1711 E 296th St, Atlanta.
Horner, Judith, services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E.400 North, Kokomo.
Flick, Judy, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Smith, Guy, services are 2 p.m. Thrusday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church 602 W. Superior, Kokomo.
Carter, Phillip and Thomas, services are 2 p.m. May 14 at the Sharpsville Cemetery, Sharpsville.
Abendroth, Angela, services are at noon May 15 at The Smoky Park Supper Club Boat House, 350 Riverside Dr., Asheville, North Carolina.
Williamson, John, services are 2 p.m. May 21 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hoyet, Sara, services are 2 p.m. June 4 at Kokomo Shrine Club, 3892 E. 00 North South, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.