Ramirez, Renee’, services are 11 a.m. today at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Blackamore, Zipporah, services are noon today at Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 1709 Faith Road, Kokomo.
Abney, Gerald, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Wolf, Marceita, services are 1 p.m. today at Kokomo Country Club, 1801 Country Club Drive, Kokomo.
Barnes, Margaret, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Mansfield, Sharon, services are 2 p.m. today at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
Sheets, Max, services are 2 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Ryan, Franklin, services are 4 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Frost, Ray, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Eastlund Funeral Home, 7458 E. 1000 North, Syracuse.
Slusher, John, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Massey, Mary, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Turner, Lee Anne, services are 5 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Juday, Candice, services are 7 p.m. Monday at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., Elwood.
Hall, Stacy, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee.
Glassburn, Roy, services are 1 p.m. Friday at the Jeff Stout Community Center, 650 N. West St./775 West, Russiaville.
Kanable, Vicki J., services are 3 to 7 p.m. May 15 at The Sugar Maple Barn, 3878 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
