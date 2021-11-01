Wesner, Robert, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St.
Martin, David, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd.
Roseberry, James, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Rd.
Johnson, Lawrence, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd.
Downs, Bonita, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home 1315 W. Lincoln Rd.
Rushing-Smith, Jenny, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street, Russiaville.
Campbell, Charles “Chuck,” services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd.
Kirk, Ruth, services are 3 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 S. Main St.
Erlbeck, Trudy, services are noon Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd.
Kirk, Richard, graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Garrett, Glen, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Rd.
Jones, Sue, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St.
