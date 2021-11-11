Clem, James “Jack,” services are 11 a.m. today at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W. Third St., Peru.
Kassel, Jerald, services are 11 a.m. today at In His Image Church, 2940 County Road E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Exmeyer, Nancy, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel.
Anthony, Janice, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street.
Gang, Pamela, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Love, Charles, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Woolridge Community Center, 3885 E. Center Road, Kokomo.
Brantley, Susan, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Garner, Cletis “Clete,” services are 6 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Causey, Doyle, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary.
Rodkey, Michael “Mike,” services are noon Saturday at Beech Grove Cemetery.
Martin, Gary, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at College Corner Brethren Church, Wabash.
Sokolowski, Barbara, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Loveland, Larry, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship.
Dunlap, Edward, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.