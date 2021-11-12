Anthony, Janice, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Main Street.
Gang, Pamela, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Love, Charles, services are 1 p.m. today at Woolridge Community Center, 3885 E. Center Road, Kokomo.
Brantley, Susan, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Garner, Cletis “Clete,” services are 6 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Causey, Doyle, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary.
Rodkey, Michael “Mike,” services are noon Saturday at Beech Grove Cemetery.
Martin, Gary, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at College Corner Brethren Church, Wabash.
Sokolowski, Barbara, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Loveland, Larry, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship.
Dunlap, Edward, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Wagoner, Carl, services are 7:15 p.m. Nov. 19 at South Creek Church of God, 5937 S. Park Road, Kokomo.
