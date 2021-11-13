Causey, Doyle, services are 11 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary.
Rodkey, Michael “Mike,” services are noon today at Beech Grove Cemetery.
Martin, Gary, services are 2 p.m. today at College Corner Brethren Church, Wabash.
Sokolowski, Barbara, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Loveland, Larry, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship.
Coleman, Russell, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Pentecostal Lighthouse Church, 816 E. Mulberry St., Kokomo.
Nilson, Martha, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel.
Reed, Gerald “Gary,” services are 2 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dunlap, Edward, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Moore, Joy, services are noon Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel.
Wagoner, Carl, services are 7:15 p.m. Nov. 19 at South Creek Church of God, 5937 S. Park Road, Kokomo.
