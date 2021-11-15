Coleman, Russell, services are 1 p.m. today at Pentecostal Lighthouse Church, 816 E. Mulberry St. Kokomo.
Nilson, Martha, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel.
Reed, Gerald “Gary,” services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dunlap, Edward, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Bass, Thomas, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Westside Baptist Church, 3330 Co. Rd. W. 100 S., Kokomo.
Moore, Joy, services are noon Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel.
Egler, Pat, services are noon Wednesday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Butcher, Orville, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel.
Wagoner, Carl, services are 7:15 p.m. Friday at South Creek Church of God, 5937 S. Park Road, Kokomo.
