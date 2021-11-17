Egler, Pat, services are noon today at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Moore, Joy, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel.
Butcher, Orville, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center Webster Chapel.
Garr, Inez, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Kokomo Memorial Park, 1300 E. North St., Kokomo.
Gonsalves, Michael, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at the St. Charles Catholic Church, 58 W. Fifth St., Peru.
Sullivan, Michael, services are noon Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Keller, Kurt, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel.
Wagoner, Carl, services are 7:15 p.m. Friday at South Creek Church of God, 5937 S. Park Road, Kokomo.
Byrum, James, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Reed, Todd, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Hyland, Sue, services are noon Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
