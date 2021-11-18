Garr, Inez, services are 1 p.m. today at Kokomo Memorial Park, 1300 E. North St., Kokomo.
Gonsalves, Michael, services are 1 p.m. today at the St. Charles Catholic Church, 58 W. Fifth St., Peru.
Weyand, Morris, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Crown Point Cemetery, 1101 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Sullivan, Michael, services are noon Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Keller, Kurt, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel.
Drake, Ralph, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Oasis Community Church, Tipton.
Wagoner, Carl, services are 7:15 p.m. Friday at South Creek Church of God, 5937 S. Park Road, Kokomo.
Byrum, James, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Lerche, Priscilla “Pat,” services are noon Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Purvis, Anita, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Faith Tabernacle Church, 1300 S. Ohio St., Kokomo.
Reed, Todd, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Sukle, Louis, services are 9:15 a.m. Monday at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, Joliet, Illinois.
Hyland, Sue, services are noon Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Smith, Charles, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.