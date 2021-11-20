Byrum, James, services are 10 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Burlington Chapel, 44 Michigan St., Burlington.
Lerche, Priscilla “Pat,” services are noon today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Purvis, Anita, services are 1 p.m. today at Faith Tabernacle Church, 1300 S. Ohio St., Kokomo.
Andry, Clinton, services are 2 p.m. today at the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount.
Reed, Todd, services are 3 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Sukle, Louis, services are 9:15 a.m. Monday at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, Joliet, Illinois.
Hyland, Sue, services are noon Monday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Smith, Charles, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Waltman, Bonnie, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kingdom Life Christian Ministries, 2104 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Renie, Joseph, services are noon Tuesday at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Young, William, services are 6 p.m. Tuesday at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
