Sukle, Louis, services are 9:15 a.m. today at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, Joliet, Illinois.
Hyland, Sue, services are noon today at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Smith, Charles, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Waltman, Bonnie, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Kingdom Life Christian Ministries, 2104 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Sears, William, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Renie, Joseph, services are noon Tuesday at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Newcom, Linda, visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 South Main St., Kokomo.
Young, William, services are 6 p.m. Tuesday at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
Arthur, Richard, a Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo.
Beck, John, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo.
