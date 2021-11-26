Siefers, Robert, services are 11 a.m. today at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Kokomo.
Engle, Barbara, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Larimore, Rosalyn, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
O’Brien, Elsie, services are 2 p.m. today at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser.
Haynes, Joshua, a time of visitation will be from 2:01 to 4:30 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo. The family asks that guests wear their most “fancy” T-shirt, flip-flops, sunglasses and bandanna.
Beck, James, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Sipes, James, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
McCain, James, services are noon Saturday at at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Foster, Jackie, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Southview Assembly of God, 955 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Ward, Brian Sr., services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bowers, Korey, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St.
Huey, Joseph, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Molod, Anthony, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Eller, Joan, services are noon Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Carter, Douglas Sr., services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Webber, Jonnie, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Sibray, Ronald, services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Connor, Jerry, services are 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel.
