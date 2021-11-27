Beck, James, services are 10 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Sipes, James, services are 10 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
McCain, James, services are noon today at at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Foster, Jackie, services are 1 p.m. today at Southview Assembly of God, 955 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Bowers, Korey, services are 2 p.m. today at the Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Ward, Brian Sr., services are 4 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Huey, Joseph, services are 10 a.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Molod, Anthony, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Eller, Joan, services are noon Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Horner, Anna, services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Smith, Sandra, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Eastes, Lois, services are 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 W. Main St., Greenfield.
Carter, Douglas Sr., services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, 314 N. Main St., Tipton.
Huskins, Richard, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Webber, Jonnie, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Trenary, Jack, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Greentown.
Calvert, Dorsey, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Carter, Stephen, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Klemme, Paul, services are 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Sibray, Ronald, services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Connor, Jerry, services are 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel.
