Campbell, Charles “Chuck,” services are 11 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Sowders, Victor “Vic,” services are 3 p.m. today at West Street Christian Church.
Kirk, Ruth, services are 3 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 S. Main St.
Erlbeck, Trudy, services are noon Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Silvers, Frances, services are noon Thursday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street.
Kirk, Richard, graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ericson, Homer, services are 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Barnes, Guy and Betty, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Fairview Baptist Church, 2108 E. Vaile Ave.
Garrett, Glen, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road.
Jones, Sue, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St.
