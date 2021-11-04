Kirk, Richard, graveside services are 11 a.m. today at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Erlbeck, Trudy, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Silvers, Frances, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street.
Ehman, David, services are 11 a.m. Friday at East Union Christian Church, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and 296th Street, Atlanta, Indiana.
King, Fred, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way.
Ericson, Homer, services are 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Barnes, Guy and Betty, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Fairview Baptist Church, 2108 E. Vaile Ave.
Garrett, Glen, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road.
Jones, Sue, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St.
