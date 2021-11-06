King, Deacon Fred, services are 11 a.m. today at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way.
Ericson, Homer, services are 11:30 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Barnes, Guy and Betty, services are 1 p.m. today at Fairview Baptist Church, 2108 E. Vaile Ave.
Garrett, Glen, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road.
Jones, Sue, services are 2 p.m. today at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St.
Craig, Riley, services are 3 p.m. Sunday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Granger, Carole, services are noon Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St. Kokomo.
McElfresh, Carl, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel.
Grindstaff, Wray, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Lefler, Mark, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Carroll, Peggy, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Timmons, Janet, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Christie, Jerry, services are 2 p.m. Eastern Time, 1 p.m. Central Time Wednesday at the Blue Ridge Township Cemetery, Mansfield, Illinois.
Clem, James “Jack,” services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W. Third St., Peru.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.