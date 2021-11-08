Granger, Carole, services are noon today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo.
McElfresh, Carl, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel.
Grindstaff, Wray, services are 2 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Lefler, Mark, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Carroll, Peggy, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Timmons, Janet, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Christie, Jerry, services are 2 p.m. Eastern Time, 1 p.m. Central Time Wednesday at the Blue Ridge Township Cemetery, Mansfield, Illinois.
Smith, Leonard, graveside services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Phlox New Hope Cemetery.
Clem, James “Jack,” services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W. Third St., Peru.
