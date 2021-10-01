Hochstedler, Percy, services are 10 a.m. today at Grace Community Church,1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion.
Kelly, Jerry, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Jay, Robert Sr., services are 2 p.m. today at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Radcliff, Jerald, services are 3 p.m. today at Burlington First Brethren Church, 205 W. Eighth St., Burlington.
Ruckman, Eloise, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, 1119 E. Market St., New Albany.
Stanley, Charles “Chuck,” services are noon Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser.
Boodt, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel, 76 Avon Ave., Avon.
Wiechmann, Eldred, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 2647 Third Road, Barnes, Missouri.
Winter, Sister Mary, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo.
Harrington, Dale, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Simpson, Iva, services are noon Monday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
White, John, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Sellers, Donald, services are noon Thursday at Jackson Street Commons, 322 E. Jackson St., Kokomo.
Cross, John, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
