Smith, Marilyn, services are 11 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Love, Linda, services are 4 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Kennedy, Kirk, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Day & Carter Mortuary, Elmwood Chapel, 1133 Lincoln Ave., Bedford.
Teachout, Kaleb, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bible Baptist Church, 2365 S. Dixon Rd., Kokomo.
Bowyer, Erma, services are 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, 84 W. Main St., Peru.
Favors, Patrick, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Schafer, Jinny, services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Jenkins, Mary, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W. Third St., Peru.
Gross, John, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
