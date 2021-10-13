Schafer, Jinny, services are 11 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Favors, Patrick, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gullion, Ray, services are 1 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Paul, Carolyn, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 Main St., Kokomo.
Bontrager, Johann, services are 10 a.m. Thursday at McGrawsville Community Church, 9377 S. 300 East, Amboy.
Hovis, Geraldine, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Jenkins, Mary, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W. Third St., Peru.
Wyrick, Larry Sr., services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at Kempton Cemetery.
Nix, Paul, services are 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1212 South St., Lafayette.
Gross, John, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Bookout, Jeffrey “Jeff,” services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
