Bontrager, Johann, services are 10 a.m. today at McGrawsville Community Church, 9377 S. 300 East, Amboy.
Hovis, Geraldine, services are 11 a.m. today at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Jenkins, Mary, services are 2 p.m. today at Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W. Third St., Peru.
Wyrick, Larry Sr., services are 10:30 a.m. Friday at Kempton Cemetery.
Nix, Paul, services are 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1212 South St., Lafayette.
Mendoza, William, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gish, Eddie “Dogg,” services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Musselman Cemetery.
Gross, John, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Bookout, Jeffrey “Jeff,” services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cox, Sidney, services are 6 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Rouch, Linda, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 30888 County Road 6, Elkhart.
