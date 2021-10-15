Wyrick, Larry Sr., services are 10:30 a.m. today at Kempton Cemetery.
Nix, Paul, services are 11 a.m. today at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1212 South St., Lafayette.
Mendoza, William, services are 3 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gish, Eddie “Dogg,” services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Musselman Cemetery.
Utsler, William “Bill,” services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Williams, Gerald, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Owen Family Funeral Home, State Road 13 and County Road 500 North, North Webster.
Gross, John, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Bookout, Jeffrey “Jeff,” services are 4 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cox, Sidney, services are 6 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Rouch, Linda, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 30888 County Road 6, Elkhart.
Hoover, Judith, services are 9 a.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Gasaway, Dorothy, services are noon Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Roby, Donna, services are 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Christ Fellowship Church, Port St. Lucie, Florida.
