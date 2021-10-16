Gish, Eddie “Dogg,” services are 1 p.m. today at Musselman Cemetery.
Utsler, William “Bill,” services are 1 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Williams, Gerald, services are 1 p.m. today at Owen Family Funeral Home, Indiana 13 and County Road 500 North, North Webster.
Gross, John, services are 2 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Bookout, Jeffrey “Jeff,” services are 4 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cox, Sidney, services are 6 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home — Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Rouch, Linda, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 30888 County Road 6, Elkhart.
Hoover, Judith, services are 9 a.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Gasaway, Dorothy, services are noon Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Lewis, Violet, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Trenary, Jeffrey “Jeff,” services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Jumper, Conni, services are 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
Roby, Donna, services are 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Christ Fellowship Church, Port St. Lucie, Florida.
