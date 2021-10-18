Hoover, Judith, services are 9 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Gasaway, Dorothy, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Lewis, Violet, services are 1 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Trenary, Jeffrey “Jeff,” services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Jumper, Conni, services are 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo.
DeGraaff, Roberta, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Johnson, Robert, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hill, Sandy, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. Sunday at the Greentown 4-H Fairgrounds.
Roby, Donna, services are 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Christ Fellowship Church, Port St. Lucie, Florida.
