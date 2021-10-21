Larimore, Barbara, services are 6 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Smith, Sharon, services are 6 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Huebner, Gustav, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Kokomo.
Cavazos, Adolph, services are 5 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Hummer, Darlene, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Sloan, Robert, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Family Worship Center, 1149 E. Center Road, Kokomo.
Hummer, Darlene, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash.
McQuinn, Bart, services are noon Sunday at Albright Cemetery.
Hill, Sandy, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. Sunday at the Greentown 4-H Fairgrounds.
Roby, Donna, services are 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Christ Fellowship Church, Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Harvey, William, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the chapel at Gardens of Memory, 11201 S. Marion Road 35, Marion.
