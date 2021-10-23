Hummer, Darlene, services are 11 a.m. today at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Sloan, Robert, services are 11 a.m. today at Family Worship Center, 1149 E. Center Road, Kokomo.
Hummer, Darlene, services are 3 p.m. today at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash.
McQuinn, Bart, services are noon Sunday at Albright Cemetery.
Hill, Sandy, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. Sunday at the Greentown 4-H Fairgrounds.
Ault, Patty, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Bell, Abigail, services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Krise, Phyllis, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Ormsby, Charles, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Roby, Donna, services are 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Christ Fellowship Church, Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Harvey, William, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the chapel at Gardens of Memory, 11201 S. Marion Road 35, Marion.
Ingels, Nancy, services are 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Castleton United Methodist Church, 7101 Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.