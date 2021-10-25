Ault, Patty, services are 1 p.m. today at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Bell, Abigail, services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Krise, Phyllis, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Tenbrook, Daniel, services are noon Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Ormsby, Charles, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Cheever, Linda, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. Friday at Grace Church, 5504 E. 146th St., Noblesville.
Ramos, Manuel, a mass of Christian burial is 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1223 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Roby, Donna, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ Fellowship Church, Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Harvey, William, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the chapel at Gardens of Memory, 11201 S. Marion Road 35, Marion.
Ingels, Nancy, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Castleton United Methodist Church, 7101 Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis.
