Tenbrook, Daniel, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Ormsby, Charles, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Balmer, Deanna, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Henry, Candy, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Tetersburg Cemetery.
Andrews, David, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Newport, Marjorie, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Powell, Patricia “Darlene,” services are 2 p.m. Friday at Solid Rock Ministry, 3017 E. 100 North, Kokomo.
Cheever, Linda, a celebration of life is 3 p.m. Friday at Grace Church, 5504 E. 146th St., Noblesville.
Ramos, Manuel, a mass of Christian burial is 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1223 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Parker, Robert, services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Roby, Donna, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ Fellowship Church, Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Harvey, William, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the chapel at Gardens of Memory, 11201 S. Marion Road 35, Marion.
Hannum, Susan, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh UMC, 5741 W. 100 North, Kokomo.
Ingels, Nancy, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Castleton United Methodist Church, 7101 Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis.
Jones, Sue, services are 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
