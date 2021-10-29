Corbin, Daniel, services are noon today at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Andrews, David, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Beeler, Patricia, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Main Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Newport, Marjorie, services are 1 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Powell, Patricia “Darlene,” services are 2 p.m. today at Solid Rock Ministry, 3017 E. 100 North, Kokomo.
Cheever, Linda, services are 3 p.m. today at Grace Church, 5504 E. 146th St., Noblesville.
Ramos, Manuel, a mass of Christian burial is 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1223 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Parker, Robert, services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Perrigen, Patricia, services are noon Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Roby, Donna, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Christ Fellowship Church, Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Harvey, William, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the chapel at Gardens of Memory, 11201 S. Marion Road 35, Marion.
Horsman, Janita, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Brown, Gary, services are 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Albright Cemetery.
Hannum, Susan, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, Kokomo.
Ingels, Nancy, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Castleton United Methodist Church, 7101 Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis.
Roseberry, James, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Johnson, Lawrence, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Jones, Sue, services are 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
