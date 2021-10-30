Parker, Robert, services are 10:30 a.m. today at Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S. Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill.
Perrigen, Patricia, services are noon today at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Roby, Donna, services are 1 p.m. today at Christ Fellowship Church, Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Harvey, William, services are 2 p.m. today at the chapel at Gardens of Memory, 11201 S. Marion Road 35, Marion.
Horsman, Janita, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Brown, Gary, services are 2:30 p.m. today at Albright Cemetery.
Hannum, Susan, services are 3 p.m. today at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, Kokomo.
Ingels, Nancy, services are 3 p.m. today at Castleton United Methodist Church, 7101 Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis.
Wesner, Robert, services are noon Monday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Martin, David, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Roseberry, James, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Johnson, Lawrence, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Campbell, Charles “Chuck,” services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Garrett, Glen, services are 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Jones, Sue, services are 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
