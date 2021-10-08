Smith, Lynda, services are 11 a.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Weismiller, Paul, services are 11 a.m. today at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1385 S. Main St., Tipton.
Ritter, Winfred, services are 1 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Sharpsville Chapel, 204 N. Church St., Sharpsville.
Spradlin, Larry, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Harden, Clinton, services are 4 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Franklin, Dr. Carol, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Mound Cemetery, Howard County.
Bailey, Tamara, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Schave, Brenda, services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Bargerhuff, Emily, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at First Evangelical Presbyterian, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Mast, Wayne, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Newton, Bonnie, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Love, Linda, services are 4 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Kennedy, Kirk, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Day & Carter Mortuary, Elmwood Chapel, 1133 Lincoln Ave. Bedford.
Cross, John, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
