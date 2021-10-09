Franklin, Dr. Carol, services are 10 a.m. today at Mound Cemetery, Howard County.
Bailey, Tamara, services are 11 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Knutson, Charles, services are 1 p.m. today at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 S. U.S. 31, Franklin.
Knutson, Maureen, services are 1 p.m. today at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 S. U.S. 31, Franklin.
Schave, Brenda, services are 1:30 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Bargerhuff, Emily, services are 2 p.m. today at First Evangelical Presbyterian, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Mast, Wayne, services are 2 p.m. today at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo.
Newton, Bonnie, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Marilyn, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Love, Linda, services are 4 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Kennedy, Kirk, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Day & Carter Mortuary, Elmwood Chapel, 1133 Lincoln Ave., Bedford.
Bowyer, Erma, services are 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, 84 W. Main St., Peru.
Favors, Patrick, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Gross, John, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
