Laird, Howard, services are 1 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
DeLong, Irene, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Greenlawn Cemetery, 50 N. and County Road N. 780 East, Greentown.
Shipley, Harold, services are 11 a.m. Friday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Anderson, Beulah, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 100 E. Broadway, Bunker Hill.
Watkins, Tina, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Clinton Falls Community Church, 5975 W. County Road 375 North, Greencastle.
Barger, John, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Miller, Pamela, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Reef, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Land Sr., Jerry, services are noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.