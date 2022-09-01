Kemp, Janet, A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday at Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 South, Greentown.
Thompson, Sherman, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Fernandez, Maria, a celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Salsbery, Opal, services are noon Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 West Alto Road, Kokomo, Indiana 46902.
Metcalf, Phyllis, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Edwards, Sandra, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dockemeyer, Mildred, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Crook, Sonya, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Gray, Bentley, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at City of Refuge Church, 1001 E. Lordeman St., Kokomo.
North, Roma, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Burlington Church of Christ, 312 S. Michigan St., Burlington.
Hillman, Julia, funeral Mass will be held at noon Wednesday at St. Joan of Arc Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Kistler, Linda, services are 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.