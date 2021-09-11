Cobb, Nancy, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Duke, Linda, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Beard, Anthony, services are 1 p.m. today at Former Quarry in Forest Park Plaza, W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Meyer, Douglas, services are 1 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Havens, Tedford, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Conwell, Debra, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Sanchez, Cpl. Humberto, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at LifeGate Church, 831 Burlington Ave., Logansport.
Szep, Richard, services are noon Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Ferguson, Ronald, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Bender, Lawrence, services are 1 p.m. at Kroeger Funeral Home, 711 E. Market St., Logansport.
Jaenicke, Randall “Randy,” services are noon Sept. 18, at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, Kokomo.
Schulenburg, Norman, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 E. Main St., Carmel.
