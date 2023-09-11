Ruschau, Raymond funeral services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston.
Keck, Margie Sherlock, services are noon Wednesday at Faith Church of Christ, 1701 S. Michigan St., Burlington.
Hunt Jr., Dale, services are noon Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Riley, William, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Milligan, Mike, memorial celebration is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Bennett’s Switch Community Church, 2261 W. Indiana 18, Kokomo.
Fields-Kingman, Marlene, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
