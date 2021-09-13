Havens, Tedford, services are 11 a.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Conwell, Debra, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo.
Sanchez, Cpl. Humberto, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at LifeGate Church, 831 Burlington Ave., Logansport.
Szep, Richard, services are noon Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Ferguson, Ronald, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Kirk, Phyllis, services are Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bender, Lawrence, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Kroeger Funeral Home, 711 E. Market St., Logansport.
Kendall, Patricia, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 East Main St., Greentown.
Southern, Suzanne, services are noon Thursday at Our Lady of Peace, 9001 Haverstick Rd., Indianapolis.
Jaenicke, Randall “Randy,” services are noon Saturday, at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, Kokomo.
Ritter, John H.H., services are 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St..
Schulenburg, Norman, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 E. Main St., Carmel.
