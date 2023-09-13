Keck, Margie Sherlock, services are noon Wednesday at Faith Church of Christ, 1701 S. Michigan St., Burlington.
Hunt Jr., Dale, services are noon Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
McCauley, Carlis, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Calloway, Richard Lee and Elaine M., services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Milligan, Mike, memorial celebration is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Bennett’s Switch Community Church, 2261 W. Indiana 18, Kokomo.
Rich, John, services are noon Saturday at New London Friends Church, 2104 S. 766 West, Russiaville.
Riley, William, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Flint, Robert, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hopkins-Rector Funeral Home.
Nelson, Earl, services are 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Crossroads South, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Main, John, services are 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at East Springfield Cemetery.
Fields-Kingman, Marlene, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
