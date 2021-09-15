Foland, Marvin, services are 1 p.m. today at Swayzee Christian Church, 110 N. Washington St., Swayzee.
Kirk, Phyllis, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Ferguson, Ronald, services are 2 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Bender, Lawrence, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Kroeger Funeral Home, 711 E. Market St., Logansport.
Kendall, Patricia, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Southern, Suzanne, services are noon Thursday at Our Lady of Peace, 9001 Haverstick Road, Indianapolis.
Smith, Robin, services are 5 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Sherrill, Rebecca “Becky,” services are 5 p.m. Thursday at Kempton Cemetery.
Hindman, Cale, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Windfall Christian Church, 211 N. Independence, Windfall.
Gingerich, Fannie, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Clymer Cemetery.
Ramer, Lynn, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Beale, Thomas, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Jaenicke, Randall “Randy,” services are noon Saturday, at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, Kokomo.
Ritter, John H.H., services are 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Schulenburg, Norman, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 E. Main St., Carmel.
Tyner Nash, Fern, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N. 1000 West, Tipton.
Scott, Everett, services are noon Sept. 21 at Randall and Roberts Funeral Home, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville.
Stanley, Charles “Chuck,” services are noon Oct. 2 at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.