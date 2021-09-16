Bender, Lawrence, services are 1 p.m. today at Kroeger Funeral Home, 711 E. Market St., Logansport.
Kendall, Patricia, services are 2 p.m. today at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown.
Southern, Suzanne, services are noon today at Our Lady of Peace, 9001 Haverstick Road, Indianapolis.
Smith, Robin, services are 5 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Sherrill, Rebecca “Becky,” services are 5 p.m. today at Kempton Cemetery.
Hindman, Cale, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Windfall Christian Church, 211 N. Independence, Windfall.
Gingerich, Fannie, services are 2 p.m. Friday at Clymer Cemetery.
Ramer, Lynn, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Jaenicke, Randall “Randy,” services are noon Saturday, at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, Kokomo.
Beale, Thomas, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Tuttle, Patsy, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Ritter, John H.H., services are 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Southwell, Mitchel, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 E. Barkdol St., Kokomo.
Wilson, Roger, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the Church of God of Prophecy, 1023 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo.
Cognata, Josephine, services are 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Wheeler, Bruce, services are 2:30 p.m. Monday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, 229 S. Rangeline Road, Anderson.
Schulenburg, Norman, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 E. Main St., Carmel.
Tyner Nash, Fern, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N. 1000 West, Tipton.
Scott, Everett, services are noon Sept. 21 at Randall and Roberts Funeral Home, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville.
Stanley, Charles “Chuck,” services are noon Oct. 2 at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser.
