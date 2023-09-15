Rich, John, services are noon Saturday at New London Friends Church, 2104 S. 766 West, Russiaville.
Godby, Thomas, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sheridan First United Methodist Church, 207 E. 2nd St., Sheridan.
Riley, William, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Holmes, Donald, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Flint, Robert, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hopkins-Rector Funeral Home.
Stroup, John, services are noon Tuesday at Russiaville Friends Church, 270 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Baird, Sara, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 854 300 West, Kokomo.
Reitenour, Anna, services are 4 p.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Nelson, Earl, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Crossroads South, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Main, John, services are 3 p.m. Friday at East Springfield Cemetery.
Horton, Sue, services are 3:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at First Christian Church.
Fields-Kingman, Marlene, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
