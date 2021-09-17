Hindman, Cale, services are 11 a.m. today at Windfall Christian Church, 211 N. Independence, Windfall.
Gingerich, Fannie, services are 2 p.m. today at Clymer Cemetery.
Ramer, Lynn, services are 3 p.m. today at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Jaenicke, Randall “Randy,” services are noon Saturday, at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, Kokomo.
Beale, Thomas, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Pettigrew, Curtis, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Tuttle, Patsy, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Ritter, John H.H., services are 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Southwell, Mitchel, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 E. Barkdol St., Kokomo.
Wilson, Roger, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at the Church of God of Prophecy, 1023 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo.
Stodgell, Jack, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Riverview Funeral Home, 421 W. Canal St., Peru.
Morrisett, Kenneth, services are 5 p.m. Sunday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Cognata, Josephine, services are 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Gaffney, Betty, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Wheeler, Bruce, services are 2:30 p.m. Monday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, 229 S. Rangeline Road, Anderson.
Schulenburg, Norman, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 E. Main St., Carmel.
Tyner Nash, Fern, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N. 1000 West, Tipton.
Scott, Everett, services are noon Tuesday at Randall and Roberts Funeral Home, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville.
Stanley, Charles “Chuck,” services are noon Oct. 2 at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.