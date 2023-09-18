Holmes, Donald, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Flint, Robert, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hopkins-Rector Funeral Home.
Stroup, John, services are noon Tuesday at Russiaville Friends Church, 270 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Baird, Sara, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 854 300 West, Kokomo.
Reitenour, Anna, services are 4 p.m. Tuesday at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
Moody, Harold, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Meissnest, Thomas, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Thursday at Galveston Park Community Center, 101 S. Park Road, Galveston.
Nelson, Earl, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Crossroads South, 4254 S. 00 East West, Kokomo.
Main, John, services are 3 p.m. Friday at East Springfield Cemetery.
Jackson, Dolores, serves are 11 a.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 920 N. Apperson Way.
Moore, Elaine, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 N. Allisonville Road, Fishers.
Horton, Sue, services are 3:30 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, {span}854 N. 300 W., Kokomo.{/span}
Fields-Kingman, Marlene, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
