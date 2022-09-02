Fernandez, Maria, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Shirley and Stout Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Salsbery, Opal, services are noon Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Metcalf, Phyllis, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Edwards, Sandra, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Dockemeyer, Mildred, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Crook, Sonya, services are noon Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Gray, Bentley, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at City of Refuge Church, 1001 E. Lordeman St., Kokomo.
North, Roma, services are 4 p.m. Sunday at Burlington Church of Christ, 312 S. Michigan St., Burlington.
Hillman, Julia, funeral Mass will be held at noon Wednesday at St. Joan of Arc Church, 3155 S. 200 West, Kokomo.
Kistler, Linda, services are 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
Collins, Polyanna, services are 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.
Thompson, Virginia, services are 12 p.m. at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.