Cognata, Josephine, services are 1 p.m. today at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Gaffney, Betty, services are 1 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Wheeler, Bruce, services are 2:30 p.m. today at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, 229 S. Rangeline Road, Anderson.
Alberson, Danny, services are 6 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Schulenburg, Norman, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Lutheran Church, 4850 E. Main St., Carmel.
Tyner Nash, Fern, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N. 1000 West, Tipton.
Collins, Fannie, services are noon Tuesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto. Road, Kokomo.
Scott, Everett, services are noon Tuesday at Randall and Roberts Funeral Home, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville.
Kegg, Roselea, services are 4 p.m. Tuesday at Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, Indiana.
Bontrager, Sylvia, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Howard – Miami Mennonite Church, 3976 E. CR 1400 South, Kokomo.
Zehner, Julia, services are 3 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road
Roe, Jack, services are noon Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bass, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Apostolic Church.
Whitaker, Vickie, services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home 2097 West Alto Rd.
Stolt, Bonnie, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Russiaville.
Bagwell, Patty, graveside services are 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Stanley, Charles “Chuck,” services are noon Oct. 2 at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser.
Cross, John, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Oct., 16 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel.
