Auten, Loretta, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Galveston.
Thomas, James, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Davis, Lois, services are 3 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Cossell, Brian, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Joshi, Anil, visitation and prayer ceremony is 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Shirley & stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Fields-Kingman, Marlene, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
