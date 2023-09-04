Auten, Loretta, services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Galveston.

Thomas, James, services are 3 p.m. Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home.

Davis, Lois, services are 3 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Cossell, Brian, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Joshi, Anil, visitation and prayer ceremony is 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Shirley & stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.

Fields-Kingman, Marlene, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video